Agilisium invests ₹50 crore to train workforce in AI
Agilisium is putting ₹50 crore to reskill and deploy its existing global workforce (more than 1,000 professionals) as "forward deployment experts" who will work side-by-side with life sciences teams to design, deploy and continuously operate AI-driven capabilities.
These pros will work side-by-side with teams across science, regulation, and business to make sure AI isn't just a buzzword: it's part of how things get done.
Company aims to solve talent gap in life sciences sector
Founder and CEO Raj Babu points out that the real challenge with AI isn't the tech: it's finding people who know how to use it well.
That's why Agilisium plans to reskill and deploy its global workforce of more than 1,000 professionals as embedded AI transformation partners for clients.
The goal? Solve the talent gap and help life sciences companies get the most out of what AI can do.