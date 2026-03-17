Agilisium invests ₹50 crore to train workforce in AI

Company aims to solve talent gap in life sciences sector

Founder and CEO Raj Babu points out that the real challenge with AI isn't the tech: it's finding people who know how to use it well.

That's why Agilisium plans to reskill and deploy its global workforce of more than 1,000 professionals as embedded AI transformation partners for clients.

The goal? Solve the talent gap and help life sciences companies get the most out of what AI can do.