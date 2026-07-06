Agility Robotics to go public in Churchill SPAC valued $2.5B

Agility Robotics builds Digit warehouse robots

Launched in 2015 from Oregon State University, Agility builds robots like Digit that help move heavy stuff in warehouses and factories.

They've already landed big clients like Amazon and Toyota with "robots-as-a-service" deals worth more than $300 million.

CEO Peggy Johnson says scaling up production and keeping things safe are top priorities, while home-use robots are on their wish list for the future, even if they're tricky to pull off right now.

The merger still needs approval but could wrap up later this year.