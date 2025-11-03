AGR dues: SC allows government to reassess Vodafone Idea's liabilities Business Nov 03, 2025

Big news for Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court has now allowed the government to take another look at all of the company's pending AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues—not just an extra ₹9,450 crore for 2016-17, but potentially the full amount, which could be as high as ₹83,400 crore.

This comes after Vodafone Idea asked for a broader reassessment of what they owe.