AGR dues: SC allows government to reassess Vodafone Idea's liabilities
Business
Big news for Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court has now allowed the government to take another look at all of the company's pending AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues—not just an extra ₹9,450 crore for 2016-17, but potentially the full amount, which could be as high as ₹83,400 crore.
This comes after Vodafone Idea asked for a broader reassessment of what they owe.
What does this mean for the telecom sector?
This move gives Vodafone Idea a shot at major financial relief. For millions who rely on their network, this could potentially mean less risk of disruption.
The decision also boosted investor confidence—Vodafone Idea shares jumped over 9% after the news.
Additionally, it suggests how government policy might help stabilize India's telecom sector when things get tough.