AWS signs $38B deal to provide OpenAI with GPUs

Deal marks the end of Microsoft's exclusive cloud partnership with OpenAI

OpenAI is pouring $1.4 trillion into AI infrastructure, and AWS's global network of data centers could help OpenAI expand internationally, according to analysts.

For Amazon, the news sent its stock soaring on November 3, 2025, as investors got excited about its bigger role in powering next-gen AI tools.

If you're interested in where tech is headed (or just want to know who's running your favorite AI apps), this is a pretty major shift.