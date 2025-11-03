Next Article
AWS signs $38B deal to provide OpenAI with GPUs
Business
Amazon Web Services just signed a massive $38 billion, seven-year deal to provide OpenAI—yep, the folks behind ChatGPT—with hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA's latest GPUs.
This move kicks off right away and wraps up by the end of 2026, officially ending Microsoft's exclusive cloud partnership with OpenAI.
Deal marks the end of Microsoft's exclusive cloud partnership with OpenAI
OpenAI is pouring $1.4 trillion into AI infrastructure, and AWS's global network of data centers could help OpenAI expand internationally, according to analysts.
For Amazon, the news sent its stock soaring on November 3, 2025, as investors got excited about its bigger role in powering next-gen AI tools.
If you're interested in where tech is headed (or just want to know who's running your favorite AI apps), this is a pretty major shift.