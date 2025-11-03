Niva Bupa reports ₹35.3 crore net loss for Q2 FY26
Niva Bupa Health Insurance just reported a ₹35.3 crore net loss for Q2 FY26, flipping from a profit last year.
Still, this is better than their huge ₹145.22 crore loss in the previous quarter—so things might be turning around.
Even with the loss, Niva Bupa's premium collections grew slightly to ₹1,843 crore.
But higher claims and costs pushed their combined ratio up to 111.72%, meaning they're still paying out more than they're bringing in.
The company says smarter, data-driven risk controls have helped them settle claims more efficiently—95.2% got resolved this quarter.
CEO Krishnan Ramachandran is hopeful: after GST exemptions on premiums and passing tax benefits to distributors, he expects demand and competitive pricing will help improve the company's position.