Niva Bupa reports ₹35.3 crore net loss for Q2 FY26

Even with the loss, Niva Bupa's premium collections grew slightly to ₹1,843 crore. But higher claims and costs pushed their combined ratio up to 111.72%, meaning they're still paying out more than they're bringing in.

The company says smarter, data-driven risk controls have helped them settle claims more efficiently—95.2% got resolved this quarter.

CEO Krishnan Ramachandran is hopeful: after GST exemptions on premiums and passing tax benefits to distributors, he expects demand and competitive pricing will help improve the company's position.