Amazon shares soar as OpenAI picks AWS for $38B cloud deal

This move helps OpenAI rely less on Microsoft and sets it up for a possible $1 trillion IPO. For Amazon , it's a big win—showing AWS is still the go-to for cutting-edge AI tech as competition heats up in the cloud world.

OpenAI will utilize NVIDIA GPUs via AWS

The deal means OpenAI will use hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs through AWS to train and run their AI models—think ChatGPT and beyond.

With AWS already posting strong growth, this partnership makes Amazon an even bigger player in the race to shape the future of AI.