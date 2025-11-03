OYO's parent company PRISM drops confusing bonus share plan
PRISM, which is OYO's parent company, has dropped its confusing bonus share plan after pushback about how complicated and restrictive it was.
Instead of making shareholders apply for a bonus (one bonus share for every 6,000 equity shares), PRISM will now give out bonus shares automatically to all eligible shareholders.
This new approach is meant to be fairer and much simpler.
All shareholders will get bonus shares now
Now, all types of shareholders—whether you hold equity or CCPS—will get the bonus shares without any extra steps.
The change follows the Companies Act rules and aims to put everyone on equal footing.
OYO is gearing up for its IPO
OYO is a global platform that uses tech to enhance budget stays for travelers.
With its IPO coming up, OYO aims to expand its reach and strengthen its position in the hospitality world.