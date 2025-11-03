OYO's parent company PRISM drops confusing bonus share plan Business Nov 03, 2025

PRISM, which is OYO's parent company, has dropped its confusing bonus share plan after pushback about how complicated and restrictive it was.

Instead of making shareholders apply for a bonus (one bonus share for every 6,000 equity shares), PRISM will now give out bonus shares automatically to all eligible shareholders.

This new approach is meant to be fairer and much simpler.