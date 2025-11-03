Hinduja Group to invest ₹20,000cr in Andhra Pradesh
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: the Hinduja Group is investing ₹20,000 crore to ramp up the state's energy and electric vehicle (EV) scene.
The agreement was announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a visit to London, aiming to fuel industrial growth and greener transport.
Plans include boosting the existing HNPCL plant by 1,600MW
The Hinduja Group will boost the existing HNPCL plant by 1,600 MW and build new solar and wind farms to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's clean energy capacity.
They're also setting up an electric bus and light-vehicle plant in Krishna District, plus rolling out a statewide EV charging network—making it easier for people to go electric.
A step toward a greener, more tech-forward state
This move shows Hinduja's commitment to clean energy and sustainable mobility as key drivers for Andhra Pradesh's future.
With big names like Ashok P Hinduja present at the signing, it marks a major step toward a greener, more tech-forward state.