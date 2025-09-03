Why Agra's petha industry might be forced to shut down

Agra , popularly known as Petha Nagri for its iconic sweet delicacy, is facing an uncertain future. The Supreme Court of India has ordered the closure of all petha manufacturing units within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). The decision has sent shockwaves through the local petha industry, a cultural and economic mainstay for decades.

Pollution control What is the Taj Trapezium Zone? The TTZ is a 10,400-square-kilometer area around the Taj Mahal in Agra. It was established by the SC in 1996 to protect this and other heritage sites from pollution. The TTZ includes UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri.

Industry impact Business owners anxious, seeking help from administration The court's order has raised concerns in Agra's petha industry, which is largely made up of small family-run units. Rajesh Agarwal, a leading petha manufacturer, said that business owners are deeply anxious and are constantly seeking help from the administration. He added that they have already switched to cleaner fuels like LPG instead of coal to reduce emissions and are pleading with the court for leniency.