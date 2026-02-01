Indian defense stocks up by 5% today: What's the reason?

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026 today, shares of several defense companies have witnessed a significant rally. The rise is driven by expectations of a higher capital outlay for the sector. Stocks such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) , Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Mazagon Dock, and Bharat Dynamics have all seen gains of up to 5%.

Market trends Nifty India Defence Index hits a high The defense sector has been performing well, with the Nifty India Defence Index hitting an intraday high of 8,193.50 on Friday. The index jumped over 1.5% and has gained more than 21% since the last Union Budget. This performance is in line with the trend seen in the previous fiscal year when a record ₹6.81 lakh crore was allocated to defense, a 9.5% increase from the previous year's allocation.

Expenditure growth Defense expenditure has increased significantly since 2020 India's defense expenditure has increased by over 40% since 2020, with an average annual growth rate of about 9.2% over the last five years. The capital expenditure on defense also saw a massive jump of 57% between April and November last year, against a budgeted increase of just 13%. This is in line with the government's push for indigenization and modernization in the sector.

