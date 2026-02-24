AI agents to be integrated into enterprise software by 2026 Business Feb 24, 2026

HSBC's latest report says that Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, and ServiceNow are all set to add AI "agents" into their platforms in 2026.

This move comes after a rough February for tech stocks—thanks in part to Anthropic's Claude Code shaking up old-school Cobol programming, which has been linked to recent market disruption; the Nifty IT index crashed by almost 5%, bringing its February losses to about 21% so far.