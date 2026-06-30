AI and analytics added to India's GST to spot evasion
Business
India's GST system just got a tech upgrade: AI and data analytics are now part of the mix.
The Finance Ministry says these tools help spot tax evasion risks faster, letting officials zero in on high-risk cases while making life easier for honest taxpayers.
GST registrations 1.65cr collections ₹22.27L/cr
GST has brought more businesses into the formal economy, with registered taxpayers growing from 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.65 crore by May 2026.
Collections have also soared, from ₹7.4 lakh crore in its first year to ₹22.27 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025-26, including a whopping ₹4.37 lakh crore just this April and May.
All this tech is helping keep things transparent and stable for India's finances.