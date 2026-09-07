AI and data centers boost India's renewable push, CleanMax expands
Business
India's push for renewable energy is getting a major boost from the rise of AI and nonstop data centers.
Kuldeep Jain, who leads CleanMax, says more companies are choosing wind-solar hybrids and battery storage to keep their operations running 24/7.
This shift has helped CleanMax expand its clean energy portfolio rapidly.
CleanMax: 42% to data and AI
In just two years, CleanMax jumped from serving the tech sector to now supplying 42% of its 6 GW renewable energy sales to Data and AI clients, nearly tenfold.
Partners include global names like Google, Meta, Apple, and major data center operators STT GDC and Equinix.
With 3.5 GW already up and running (and more on the way), CleanMax plans to add another 1.5 GW for FY 2026-27 to keep up with India's digital boom.