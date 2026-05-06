AI and semiconductor boom shrinks India's 5th-biggest stock market gap
Business
India's spot as the world's fifth-biggest stock market is getting shaky. Taiwan and South Korea are catching up fast.
Taiwan's total market value just hit $4.6 trillion (only 6% behind India), while South Korea isn't far off at $4.2 trillion.
What's fueling their rise? A massive boom in AI and semiconductor stocks.
Taiwan and South Korea add $4.6T
Taiwan saw its market cap jump nearly 40% this year, adding $1 trillion in just four months, mostly thanks to TSMC riding the global AI wave.
Meanwhile, South Korea's big players, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, have helped push their market up too.
Together, both countries added a whopping $4.6 trillion in value over the past year, all powered by the tech sector's explosive momentum.