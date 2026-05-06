AI and semiconductor boom shrinks India's 5th-biggest stock market gap

Taiwan and South Korea add $4.6T

Taiwan saw its market cap jump nearly 40% this year, adding $1 trillion in just four months, mostly thanks to TSMC riding the global AI wave.

Meanwhile, South Korea's big players, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, have helped push their market up too.

Together, both countries added a whopping $4.6 trillion in value over the past year, all powered by the tech sector's explosive momentum.