AI beat humans in Metaculus Cup, predicts markets and events
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is stepping up as the new fortune teller, helping predict everything from stock market moves to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and even entertainment trends.
In recent competitions like the Metaculus Cup, AI actually beat out human forecasters.
Startups such as FutureSearch and Preseen are crunching huge amounts of data to spot patterns and make smarter predictions about what's coming next.
AI prediction markets risk leaving investors
AI isn't just guessing stocks. It's also forecasting government policies, corporate strategies, and scientific research.
Tools like Mantic offer early warnings about regulatory changes that can help both companies and the British government plan ahead.
As AI becomes a bigger player in prediction markets like Kalshi, there's a risk that everyday investors could get left behind unless they have access to similar tech, potentially changing who has the upper hand in decision-making.