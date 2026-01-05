AI boom: Memory chipmakers' shares surge amid global supply crunch

What's driving the hype?

The industry's in a wild "supercycle," with prices swinging up fast.

In 2025, Micron's stock shot up an incredible 240%, leaving the overall chip index far behind.

Experts at Morningstar and J.P. Morgan think this momentum could last until at least 2027.

Even Micron's CEO says supply will stay tight beyond 2026 as everyone scrambles to keep up with AI demand—so don't expect things to slow down anytime soon!