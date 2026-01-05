AI boom: Memory chipmakers' shares surge amid global supply crunch
Big names in memory chips—Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron—are seeing their stock prices soar thanks to a worldwide shortage and the huge demand for AI tech.
On Monday, Samsung's shares jumped 7.5%, SK Hynix nearly 3%, and Micron about 2%.
The rush for high-speed memory to power AI servers is even making it harder to get chips for things like smartphones.
What's driving the hype?
The industry's in a wild "supercycle," with prices swinging up fast.
In 2025, Micron's stock shot up an incredible 240%, leaving the overall chip index far behind.
Experts at Morningstar and J.P. Morgan think this momentum could last until at least 2027.
Even Micron's CEO says supply will stay tight beyond 2026 as everyone scrambles to keep up with AI demand—so don't expect things to slow down anytime soon!