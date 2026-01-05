India may swap GDP for NDP to track economic growth

Why should you care?

Switching to NDP means India could potentially focus more on what's truly sustainable, not just big headline numbers.

For example, after subtracting depreciation, India's real income is quite a bit lower than its GDP suggests.

With big goals like becoming a $7.3 trillion economy by 2030 and new data sources like UPI payments being added to the new GDP series in 2026, this shift could potentially change how we talk about growth—not just here but worldwide—emphasizing well-being over raw output.