Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens January 9: Key details at a glance
Bharat Coking Coal, a Coal India subsidiary, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹21-₹23.
The company aims to raise ₹1,071.11 crore by selling up to 46.57 crore shares.
The offer runs from January 9 to 13 and is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India.
What does Bharat Coking Coal do?
Since 1972, Bharat Coking Coal has been India's go-to producer of coking coal for the steel industry.
With about 26 operational mines in Jharkhand and West Bengal and solid reserves behind it, the company also supplies non-coking and washed coal.
Other things to know
Retail investors get access to 15% of the IPO (with minimum bids starting at ₹13,800), while big institutions have half the pie.
There's buzz too—the gray market premium is around ₹16-17 per share as of January 5, hinting at strong demand.
Listing is expected on January 16.