Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens January 9: Key details at a glance Business Jan 05, 2026

Bharat Coking Coal, a Coal India subsidiary, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹21-₹23.

The company aims to raise ₹1,071.11 crore by selling up to 46.57 crore shares.

The offer runs from January 9 to 13 and is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India.