MSEDCL launches online system for faster electricity connections
Getting a new electricity connection in Maharashtra just got way easier.
MSEDCL has rolled out an online system that promises faster approvals—think three days in metro areas, seven in cities, and 15 in rural spots (if the setup's already there).
No more running around offices or endless paperwork.
What's new and why it matters
Now you can apply for a connection right from your phone or laptop—just upload proof of ownership and authorization, pay fees online, and track your application status anytime.
Once you're verified, the meter gets installed without extra hassle.
The digital system also keeps tabs on delays and helps speed up upgrades like poles or wires if needed.
For anyone moving into a new place or setting up shop, this means less waiting and more transparency—something 2.7 crore people across Maharashtra (except central Mumbai) can benefit from.