MSEDCL launches online system for faster electricity connections

What's new and why it matters

Now you can apply for a connection right from your phone or laptop—just upload proof of ownership and authorization, pay fees online, and track your application status anytime.

Once you're verified, the meter gets installed without extra hassle.

The digital system also keeps tabs on delays and helps speed up upgrades like poles or wires if needed.

For anyone moving into a new place or setting up shop, this means less waiting and more transparency—something 2.7 crore people across Maharashtra (except central Mumbai) can benefit from.