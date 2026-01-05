Unacademy backs off on ESOP changes after backlash

Unacademy just hit pause on its controversial move to shrink the stock option (ESOP) window for ex-employees from 10 years to 30 days. After a wave of social media pushback and concerns from former staff, the edtech company has suspended these changes for now.

What's happening with ESOPs now? The board has set up a one-time, 30-day window for ex-employees to exercise their options at a super-low price per share.

But there's a catch: exercising means you'll owe taxes right away, and there's no guarantee you can actually cash out since preference shareholders get paid first.

Why did Unacademy try this? Co-founder Gaurav Munjal explained the company wanted to keep ESOPs from becoming worthless if an all-stock merger (like with Upgrad) happened.

He apologized for how things played out and mentioned that even his own ESOPs were affected by these terms.