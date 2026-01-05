HDFC Bank's loan growth slows, shares drop despite steady gains

Deposits grew by 12.2%, reaching ₹27.52 lakh crore this quarter (October-December 2024). CASA (current and savings account) deposits also rose nearly 10%. Advances under management and gross advances both saw solid gains—up about 10% and 12%, respectively.

What's next for HDFC Bank?

Despite the dip in share price, the bank expects to match industry growth in FY26 and hopes to outperform later.

With its post-merger numbers stabilizing and deposit momentum strong, HDFC is aiming for growth and market share expansion as the banking sector keeps expanding.