HDFC Bank's loan growth slows, shares drop despite steady gains
Business
HDFC Bank just posted a 12% jump in loans for October-December 2024, taking total lending to ₹28.44 lakh crore.
Even with this steady growth, the bank's shares slipped over 2% on Monday, closing at ₹977.50.
Deposits and advances keep climbing
Deposits grew by 12.2%, reaching ₹27.52 lakh crore this quarter (October-December 2024).
CASA (current and savings account) deposits also rose nearly 10%.
Advances under management and gross advances both saw solid gains—up about 10% and 12%, respectively.
What's next for HDFC Bank?
Despite the dip in share price, the bank expects to match industry growth in FY26 and hopes to outperform later.
With its post-merger numbers stabilizing and deposit momentum strong, HDFC is aiming for growth and market share expansion as the banking sector keeps expanding.