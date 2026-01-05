Next Article
CARS24 snaps up CarInfo in a big move
Business
CARS24, the well-known used-car platform, just bought CarInfo—a popular app for checking vehicle details. This is their second major buy within a year after Team-BHP.
CarInfo and its other app BikeInfo will still run on their own but will now plug into the CARS24 ecosystem.
Why this matters
With over 12 million monthly users, CarInfo brings a huge audience to CARS24.
The deal (reportedly worth ₹118 crore) is part of CARS24's plan to go beyond selling cars and make life easier for vehicle owners.
After selling over two lakh cars and hitting nearly ₹7,000 crore in revenue in FY24, this move helps CARS24 gear up for even bigger things—possibly even going public.