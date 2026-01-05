CARS24 snaps up CarInfo in a big move

Why this matters

With over 12 million monthly users, CarInfo brings a huge audience to CARS24.

The deal (reportedly worth ₹118 crore) is part of CARS24's plan to go beyond selling cars and make life easier for vehicle owners.

After selling over two lakh cars and hitting nearly ₹7,000 crore in revenue in FY24, this move helps CARS24 gear up for even bigger things—possibly even going public.