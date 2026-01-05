HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank post strong Q3 growth—here's why it matters

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loans grew by 16% (₹4.80 lakh crore), and deposits rose nearly 15%. HDFC Bank saw its loans climb 12% to ₹28.44 lakh crore, with deposits up by a similar margin. These gains signal renewed energy in India's banking scene.

Why you should care: It's bigger than just bank profits

According to CRISIL Ratings, this momentum could push credit growth above the decade average this fiscal year—thanks to government and regulatory support, and a pick-up in consumption.

More lending means easier access to money for businesses and individuals alike, which can boost jobs, investments, and opportunities across everything from tech startups to real estate.