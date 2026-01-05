HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank post strong Q3 growth—here's why it matters
HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank just reported solid double-digit jumps in both loans and deposits for the third quarter ending December 2025, showing private banks are bouncing back after a slow start to the year.
YES Bank, meanwhile, lagged behind with only single-digit growth.
Kotak and HDFC's numbers at a glance
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loans grew by 16% (₹4.80 lakh crore), and deposits rose nearly 15%.
HDFC Bank saw its loans climb 12% to ₹28.44 lakh crore, with deposits up by a similar margin.
These gains signal renewed energy in India's banking scene.
Why you should care: It's bigger than just bank profits
According to CRISIL Ratings, this momentum could push credit growth above the decade average this fiscal year—thanks to government and regulatory support, and a pick-up in consumption.
More lending means easier access to money for businesses and individuals alike, which can boost jobs, investments, and opportunities across everything from tech startups to real estate.