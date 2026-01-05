Next Article
Titan launches beYon: Lab-grown diamonds for everyday style
Business
Titan just dropped a new jewelry brand, beYon, featuring lab-grown diamond pieces designed for daily wear and style.
With prices ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh, beYon is all about making diamonds more accessible and on-trend for today's style-forward consumer.
What's different about beYon?
The first store opened in Mumbai (Delhi is next!), and the brand focuses on variety—Titan found that shoppers love mixing up styles and budgets in one go.
By offering lab-grown diamonds, beYon taps into the growing demand for affordable jewelry that fits both fashion and wallet.