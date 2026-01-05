Indian Railways spends over ₹2 lakh crore by December 2025
Indian Railways has already spent over ₹2 lakh crore out of its annual budget by the end of December 2025, hitting an impressive 80.54% utilization rate in just nine months.
That's a solid jump from last year and puts them on track to meet their full-year goals.
Where did the money go?
A big chunk went into making travel safer—84% of safety funds are already used.
Projects like new tracks, electrification, and metro lines saw ₹76,000+ crore spent so far.
Even passenger amenities got a boost, with spending up to ₹9,575 crore—much higher than earlier in the year.
What's changed for passengers?
All this investment means more Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains (164 and 30 new services), nearly all broad-gauge tracks electrified (99%), and major upgrades like the Kavach safety system.
Plus, with numerous infrastructure improvements, smoother rides are definitely on the horizon.