Novo Nordisk drops Wegovy weight-loss pill in the US

Wegovy starts at $149/month for 1.5mg and 4mg starter doses. If you need more, higher doses (9mg and 25mg) go for $299/month. Heads up: the 4mg dose price jumps to $199 starting April 15, 2026.

What sets Wegovy apart?

Unlike injectables, this pill is easy to take daily and works by mimicking gut hormones that help curb appetite and manage blood sugar.

Novo faces competition from Eli Lilly's upcoming weight-loss pill (expected March 2026), but for now, Wegovy's oral format could be a game-changer for anyone not into needles.