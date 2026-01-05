Next Article
Got an IT department notice? Here's what it means
Business
Don't panic if you get a message from the Income Tax (IT) department—it's usually just a heads-up to review your tax return.
Thanks to better data-sharing with banks and employers, the IT folks can now spot mismatches in your financial info more easily, but they're not out to penalize you right away.
Why it matters—and what to do next
These notices often flag things like missed income, TDS errors, or unreported capital gains—common slip-ups for salaried people, freelancers, or anyone juggling side gigs and investments.
If you ignore the notice, your taxes might get recalculated based on their data, which could mean extra tax or refund delays.
Best move? Double-check your return and revise it if needed to keep things smooth and stress-free.