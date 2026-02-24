AI boost: Claude's new partnerships lift US tech stocks
The S&P 500 jumped 0.6% on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%, thanks to a boost from Anthropic's new AI partnerships.
Anthropic is rolling out plugins that bring its AI, Claude, into everyday tools like Excel, PowerPoint, Slack, and Gmail—making these apps smarter and more useful.
Claude's partnerships ease AI job replacement fears
After worries about AI replacing jobs hit tech stocks hard on Monday (IBM dropped 13%), Anthropic's emphasis on partnerships, including Intuit, helped ease those fears.
They're using Claude to support engineers and assist users—not replace them.
This "we're here to help, not hurt" vibe sparked a rebound: IBM shares bounced back by nearly 4%, and AMD soared over 7%.
Claude plugs into real work tasks, boosts productivity
Claude isn't just another chatbot—it plugs into real work tasks like financial modeling or compliance checks by connecting live data across platforms.
It's intended to boost productivity and augment employee work.