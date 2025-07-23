AI can already mimic your voice, now it's coming for you
OpenAI's Sam Altman just flagged a big problem for banks: some are still using voiceprint security that AI can easily fool.
Speaking at a Federal Reserve event, he said scams could soon move beyond fake voices to super-realistic video impersonations—making it even harder to tell what's real.
Altman pointed out that AI has already cracked things like voice and face recognition.
He urged banks to upgrade their security before scammers start using AI-generated "family" videos to trick people into sending money.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman also suggested teaming up on ways to spot these new scams.
Why Altman's views matter
Sam Altman leads OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—and engages with regulators on both the upsides and risks of AI, as evidenced by events like the Federal Reserve conference.
His take matters because he's right at the center of how tech like this could shake up cybersecurity, especially for banks.