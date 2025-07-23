AI can already mimic your voice, now it's coming for you

Altman pointed out that AI has already cracked things like voice and face recognition. He urged banks to upgrade their security before scammers start using AI-generated "family" videos to trick people into sending money. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman also suggested teaming up on ways to spot these new scams.

Why Altman's views matter

Sam Altman leads OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—and engages with regulators on both the upsides and risks of AI, as evidenced by events like the Federal Reserve conference.

His take matters because he's right at the center of how tech like this could shake up cybersecurity, especially for banks.