Monika Alcobev lists on BSE SME; shares up 0.7%

Monika Alcobev's IPO was subscribed over 4 times

Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing nearly nine times their quota, while retail and institutional buyers also showed solid interest.

The ₹165 crore IPO included both new shares and an offer for sale. Most of the funds will help cover working capital needs and pay off some debt.

Before going public, Monika Alcobev raised ₹46 crore from anchor investors.

Founded in 2015, they import and distribute over 70 premium alcohol brands across India.