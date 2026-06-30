AI chip stocks stumble, Philadelphia semiconductor index down nearly 8%

Chip stocks deliver record Q2 gains

Even with this recent drop, chip stocks are still having their best quarter ever. The index is up 81% for Q2 and an eye-popping 94% for 2026 so far, mostly fueled by huge AI investments from tech giants like Microsoft and Meta.

Sandisk has been the surprise star with a massive 764% return this year, while Micron isn't far behind at 301%.

Meanwhile, SK Hynix is eyeing a $29.4 billion US listing, and NVIDIA remains king with its $4.5 trillion market cap, even if it's only up about 4.5% this year.