AI chipmaker Cerebras jumps 89% on Nasdaq debut, raises $5.55B

Oversubscribed IPO with Amazon and OpenAI

Cerebras's IPO was so popular that orders were more than 20 times the available shares, a clear sign that investors are excited about AI tech right now.

The company's unique chip design has attracted big names like Amazon and OpenAI as clients.

After a security review delayed its plans, CEO Andrew Feldman says Cerebras is back and ready to power the next wave of AI growth.