AI coding tools have not toppled enterprise software giants overnight
Worried that AI would wipe out giants like Salesforce and Workday overnight? Turns out, it's not that simple.
Even after a 30% stock dip for Salesforce early this year, after the release of surprisingly adept new coding tools from Anthropic and OpenAI, most big businesses are sticking with their trusted, complex software setups.
Swapping everything out for new AI isn't as easy as it sounds.
Salesforce beats August forecasts, raises outlook
Despite the hype, companies like Salesforce are actually doing better than expected. In August, Salesforce beat sales and profit forecasts and even raised its outlook.
They're teaming up with Anthropic to bring the Claude AI model into their products, making work smoother and decisions smarter.
Other major players like ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Workday are also reporting strong results as they blend in more AI features, proving there's plenty of life left in these tech veterans.