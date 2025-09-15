AI could add $2 trillion to India's GDP by 2035
India's gearing up to use artificial intelligence (AI) as a growth engine for its economy.
A fresh NITI Aayog report says AI could push the country's GDP from a projected $6.6 trillion to $8.3 trillion by 2035, helping India chase its 'Viksit Bharat' dream with an aspirational 8% annual growth rate.
The big idea: AI isn't just tech—it's a new way to boost productivity and spark innovation across industries.
Pharma, manufacturing, and banking set for AI boost
The report points to two major shifts: more industries using AI in their day-to-day, and generative AI powering research and development.
Banking could see an extra $50-55 billion in value, while manufacturing might add up to $100 billion through smarter processes.
Pharma is set for faster, cheaper drug discovery—think 30% lower costs and timelines cut by 80%.
On the road to 'Viksit Bharat'
AI won't just change big business; it'll touch everyday life—better healthcare, smoother financial services, even smarter transport with up to 20 million software-assisted vehicles expected on Indian roads by 2035.
With industry and government teaming up, the goal is clear: make India a global leader in inclusive, tech-driven growth that everyone can feel part of.