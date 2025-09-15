AI could add $2 trillion to India's GDP by 2035

Pharma, manufacturing, and banking set for AI boost

The report points to two major shifts: more industries using AI in their day-to-day, and generative AI powering research and development.

Banking could see an extra $50-55 billion in value, while manufacturing might add up to $100 billion through smarter processes.

Pharma is set for faster, cheaper drug discovery—think 30% lower costs and timelines cut by 80%.