AI could add $600B to India's GDP by 2035: Report
A new NITI Aayog report says that if India speeds up its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the country could see a $500-600 billion boost to its GDP by 2035.
Thanks to a strong STEM workforce and a growing digital scene, India could grab 10-15% of the global AI market's value, which is expected to add $17-26 trillion to the global economy.
Financial services, manufacturing sectors to benefit most
By 2035, financial services and manufacturing could each see up to a quarter of their GDPs coming from AI.
Smarter banking tech might unlock an extra $50-55 billion through things like automated compliance and better fraud detection, while more efficient factories could add another $85-100 billion.
NITI Aayog CEO on AI's role in India's growth
NITI Aayog's CEO calls AI a "decisive lever" for accelerating India's growth toward Viksit Bharat.
If India keeps up an 8% growth pace, its economy could hit $8.3 trillion by 2035—$1.7 trillion more than if it grows at today's slower rate.
For young people looking at future careers or startups, this means more opportunities in tech-driven fields as India aims for global leadership in innovation.