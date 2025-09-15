AI could add $600B to India's GDP by 2035: Report Business Sep 15, 2025

A new NITI Aayog report says that if India speeds up its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the country could see a $500-600 billion boost to its GDP by 2035.

Thanks to a strong STEM workforce and a growing digital scene, India could grab 10-15% of the global AI market's value, which is expected to add $17-26 trillion to the global economy.