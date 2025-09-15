Next Article
Advance tax deadline today: Key points to remember
Business
Quick heads-up: If your total tax due for this year is over ₹10,000, you need to pay your second advance tax installment for FY 2025-26 by September 15, 2025.
Advance tax is basically paying your taxes in chunks across the year so it's not all at once.
Miss the deadline and you could face penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act.
Who's exempt from advance tax?
If your employer already deducts TDS correctly from your salary, or if you're a senior citizen without business income, you're off the hook for advance tax.
But if you miss or underpay—unless it's from things like capital gains or lottery wins (and you settle up by year-end)—there's a 1% monthly interest penalty waiting.