Advance tax deadline today: Key points to remember Business Sep 15, 2025

Quick heads-up: If your total tax due for this year is over ₹10,000, you need to pay your second advance tax installment for FY 2025-26 by September 15, 2025.

Advance tax is basically paying your taxes in chunks across the year so it's not all at once.

Miss the deadline and you could face penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act.