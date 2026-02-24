AI could eliminate half of entry-level US jobs: Expert Business Feb 24, 2026

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI startup Anthropic, says artificial intelligence might replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs in the US within the next five years.

He predicts this shift could push unemployment as high as 20%.

While Amodei sees AI helping cure diseases and boosting the economy, he's also worried about big risks.