AI could eliminate half of entry-level US jobs: Expert
Business
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI startup Anthropic, says artificial intelligence might replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs in the US within the next five years.
He predicts this shift could push unemployment as high as 20%.
While Amodei sees AI helping cure diseases and boosting the economy, he's also worried about big risks.
Amodei identifies sectors likely to be affected
Amodei thinks tech, finance, law, and consulting jobs could also be hit hard by AI.
He urges leaders to stop downplaying these changes and start planning for them.
But not everyone agrees—Box CEO Aaron Levie argues that AI actually makes people way more productive.