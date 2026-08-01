AI data center boom makes electricians among best paid trades

Big tech's race to build AI data centers is making construction one of the best-paid trades in the US

Companies like Google and Meta are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into training the electricians and skilled workers needed to build their data centers, which means skilled workers, especially electricians, are suddenly in huge demand.

OpenAI's Detroit project alone is Michigan's largest private investment ever and needs hundreds of electricians working long hours.

Data center jobs are now paying more than comparable roles and attracting workers from other construction projects.