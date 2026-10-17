AI data center spending strains CoreWeave Meta and Oracle finances

According to Gartner, data centers need $8.5 trillion in revenue by 2030 to cover capital and financing costs while delivering healthy returns, but they are only expected to pull in about $3.6 trillion, leaving a massive gap that puts over $4 trillion at risk.

Oracle's big Project Jupiter loans are under pressure due to delays with power permits, while bonds tied to Meta and NVIDIA projects have also lost value.

To top it off, the Bank for International Settlements is warning that all this borrowing could turn into a risky cycle where companies use debt to fund more debt, raising the chance of financial trouble for the whole AI industry.