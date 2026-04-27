AI deal changes slow Indian IT revenue growth fiscal 2026

TCS AI revenue $2.3 billion

TCS saw its AI-related revenue jump 27% to $2.3 billion, but that wasn't enough to make up for weaker traditional business.

CEOs from HCLTech and Infosys have pointed out that AI is making deals smaller each year and clients are pushing for more productivity at lower costs.

Still, the industry sees AI as a long-term win, and with Tech Mahindra landing $3.79 billion in new deals, there's plenty of resilience left in Indian IT.