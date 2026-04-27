AI deal changes slow Indian IT revenue growth fiscal 2026
India's big IT companies, like Infosys and TCS, are adding more high-value clients, but revenue growth has slowed down in fiscal 2026.
The main reason? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how deals are made and how much they're worth, so even with more clients, overall revenue growth isn't rising as fast as before.
TCS AI revenue $2.3 billion
TCS saw its AI-related revenue jump 27% to $2.3 billion, but that wasn't enough to make up for weaker traditional business.
CEOs from HCLTech and Infosys have pointed out that AI is making deals smaller each year and clients are pushing for more productivity at lower costs.
Still, the industry sees AI as a long-term win, and with Tech Mahindra landing $3.79 billion in new deals, there's plenty of resilience left in Indian IT.