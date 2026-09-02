AI demand lifts Dell to $47B while NVIDIA posts $96.2B
Business
Dell and NVIDIA just dropped their latest earnings, and the numbers are wild. No sign of an AI slowdown here.
Dell pulled in $47 billion for its fiscal second quarter, up 58% from last year, thanks to huge demand for AI servers as companies keep growing their data centers.
Their profits soared too.
NVIDIA expects $100B next quarter
NVIDIA reported revenue of $96.2 billion for its fiscal second quarter, mostly from its Data Center business, riding the AI wave.
Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects to cross $100 billion in revenue next quarter, though memory chip shortages could slow things down a bit.
Analysts are betting big on NVIDIA's future, with the company saying its revenue will jump 70% by fiscal 2028 as demand for AI tech keeps climbing.