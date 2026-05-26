AI driven platforms transform logistics as Shipsy hits $25 million ARR
Logistics is getting a major upgrade thanks to AI. Companies like Shipsy are moving past old tracking systems and now use platforms that actually make decisions for them.
Shipsy more than doubled its business over the past year, hitting $25 million in annual recurring revenue: proof that smarter tech is changing the game.
Shipsy starts building supervisor agents
Global crises, labor shortages, and rising costs are making logistics way more complicated. To keep up, firms are turning to adaptive tools powered by data and AI.
Shipsy's CEO Soham Chokshi points out that good results depend on clear processes: "AI is fundamentally personalized."
To keep things running smoothly, Shipsy has started building "supervisor agents" that monitor other AI agents in real time.
AgentFleet automates dispatch and support
Shipsy's AgentFleet handles dispatch operations and customer support automatically, even fixing delivery issues caused by incomplete addresses using historical data.
With demand growing in Europe and the Middle East, these innovations help logistics companies stay flexible in unpredictable times.