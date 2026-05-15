AI erases $186 billion, 45% from Indian IT market value

TCS $87bn, Wipro $21bn losses

TCS and Wipro took the biggest hits, losing over half their value ($87 billion and $21 billion gone).

Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems saw smaller drops of around 25% to 30%.

While this is the largest loss in absolute market-cap erosion for Indian IT, similar crashes happened during the dot-com bubble in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008, showing how much tech shifts can shake up the industry.