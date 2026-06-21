Air India Express introducing 1st international route from Navi Mumbai
What's the story
Air India Express has announced the launch of direct flights from Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi, starting July 15. This will be the first international route from the newly opened airport in Navi Mumbai, which started operations last December. The initial schedule will include two flights per week, increasing to three weekly services from July 29 onward.
Route expansion
Airline's commitment to enhancing connectivity
With the introduction of the Abu Dhabi route, Air India Express will now operate a total of 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai. The destinations include Bengaluru and Delhi in addition to Abu Dhabi. The airline's expansion highlights its commitment to enhancing connectivity and serving passenger demand at the rapidly growing airport.
Airport development
Airport's growth plans and operations
Navi Mumbai airport currently handles around 20,000 passengers daily with 149 flights to 46 destinations. The management aims to ramp up operations to as many as 300 daily flights this winter schedule. Apart from passenger services, cargo operations will also start from July 15 and are expected to grow into a total of 18 weekly services in the near future.