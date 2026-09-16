AI fears push GE Vernova and CG Power stocks down

Big names in AI, like Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman, are warning about what could happen if AI development goes off the rails.

Amodei even mentioned scenarios where AI might take over the internet, and Altman stressed that too much power shouldn't end up in one place.

These concerns have shaken confidence in tech-driven growth, leading to market swings and putting pressure on power capex stocks that were riding high on tech demand.