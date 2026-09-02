AI firm Wonderful raises $550 million, Insight Partners leads, valued $5B
Business
Wonderful, an AI software company, just scored a major win, raising $550 million in a funding round led by Insight Partners. That boost brings its valuation up to $5 billion.
Big names like Salesforce and several top venture firms joined in, showing some serious confidence in Wonderful's future.
Wonderful to scale AI operating system
With this fresh cash, Wonderful plans to ramp up development of its AI operating system and grow its global teams to meet rising demand.
Founded only last year, it's already active in more than 35 markets with 650 employees.
This latest round follows a successful Series B in March, putting Wonderful on track to keep expanding and cement its place as an AI industry leader.