AI firms buy startups to build all in 1 solutions

OpenAI Anthropic IPO talk fuels acquisitions

It's not just a few companies making moves: Ubiquity grabbed Shaip for better AI training data, and Kaizen Analytix bought Nihon Technology, an IT services provider focused on ERP and Japan-India cross-border digital transformation.

The message is clear: everyone wants more complete solutions that can handle different needs in the fast-changing AI world.

As Ashwin Mittal of C5i puts it, Companies want to provide a complete solution and not just a part of it.

With possible IPOs of companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, expect even more action as everyone races to stay ahead.