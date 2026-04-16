AI firms buy startups to build all in 1 solutions
AI firms are on a buying spree, picking up startups to build stronger, all-in-one solutions as they move from testing ideas to rolling out big projects.
In just the last four months, we've seen deals like Thermax buying ExactSpace, Exotel picking up Dubverse talent, and Invisible Tech acquiring WeCP for AI-native technical assessment for developer hiring, all aiming to boost their tech game.
OpenAI Anthropic IPO talk fuels acquisitions
It's not just a few companies making moves: Ubiquity grabbed Shaip for better AI training data, and Kaizen Analytix bought Nihon Technology, an IT services provider focused on ERP and Japan-India cross-border digital transformation.
The message is clear: everyone wants more complete solutions that can handle different needs in the fast-changing AI world.
As Ashwin Mittal of C5i puts it, Companies want to provide a complete solution and not just a part of it.
With possible IPOs of companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, expect even more action as everyone races to stay ahead.