AI-fueled KOSPI rally falls to 17% after $154bn foreign exits
The KOSPI, South Korea's main stock index, just went from soaring 116% (thanks to the global AI hype) to dropping back down to a 17% gain.
The big reason? Foreign investors pulled out $154 billion, making people worry about where the country's economy is headed next.
Tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix took especially hard hits, leading to wild market swings and even some trading halts.
KOSPI earnings forecasts nearly 32% higher
Even with all this chaos, earnings forecasts for companies on the KOSPI have actually climbed nearly 32% since the end of June.
Still, analysts like William Bratton think current stock prices might already be bracing for lower profits ahead.
For now, investors are playing it safe and keeping a close eye on sustainable growth as the market tries to steady itself.