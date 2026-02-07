AI fuels semiconductor boom, pushing sales toward $1 trillion milestone
The global chip industry is about to hit a huge milestone—$1 trillion in sales by 2026, says the Semiconductor Industry Association.
In just the past year, sales reached $791.7 billion, powered mostly by skyrocketing demand for AI processors and memory chips.
Memory chips and logic semiconductors see massive gains
Logic chips (think NVIDIA and AMD powering AI) shot up nearly 40%, while memory chips grew over a third thanks to data centers and cloud services.
Computing and data storage sectors led the charge with a massive 41% jump, as tech giants plan to pour $500 billion into new hardware.
AI chips now account for half of all revenue
Asia-Pacific rose, but the Americas, China, and Europe all grew too—even if Japan slipped.
AI chips now bring in half of all revenue despite making up less than 0.2% of shipments!
After years of record-breaking growth, it's clear: AI is reshaping tech—and our future—fast.