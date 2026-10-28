AI heavyweights Anthropic filed for $100B IPO, Meta seeks $97.5B

Even with AI stocks boosting the S&P 500 earlier this year, investors are getting nervous.

Meta's shares dropped more than 11% since it unveiled plans last week to create a new class of stock to fund share sales and reported its first quarterly cash burn in more than a decade, and Anthropic's widening losses, now at $80.7 billion, are raising eyebrows about whether these bets will pay off.

Smaller players like CoreWeave are also struggling with rising borrowing costs.

Everyone's watching upcoming Microsoft and Alphabet earnings for clues on what comes next in the AI funding race.